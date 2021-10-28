India has no legitimate claim over occupied Valley: Sarwar

LAHORE:Government College University Lahore hosted a seminar titled “Let’s rise for the Kashmir” under the auspices of Kashmir Society on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Member Punjab Assembly Ramesh Singh Arora, Freedom for All Executive Director Munzir Elahi, writer Prof Dr Uzma Shujaat and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was also present. Addressing the seminar, the Punjab governor said India has no legitimate claim for the occupied valley and is just a military occupier which unleashed a wave of barbarism and terrorism to silent the voices of freedom fighters. Addressing via video link, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik, said October 27 happens to be one of the darkest chapters in the Kashmir’s freedom struggle.

GPS-Plus status: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has hoped that Pakistan will be granted extension in GSP-Plus status by the European Union and the country will also get this status for another 10 years. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion while former presidents and the LCCI Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion. The governor said during his visit to Europe, he held meetings with more than 30 members of the European Parliament, including four vice-presidents, adding that his meetings remained successful in all respects. He was confident that despite all conspiracies of India, Pakistan would get GSP-Plus status for another 10 years.

It will provide financial benefits of more than USD 4 billion to Pakistan annually. He said so far the GSP-Plus status had benefited Pakistan economy of USD 20 billion. He said that Pakistan would also win the case of Pakistani Basmati Rice Trade Mark. The Punjab governor said that during his visit to Europe, everyone appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. He said that Pakistan was playing a positive role in establishing peace in the world, including Afghanistan. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir appreciated the efforts of the Punjab governor for GSP-Plus status to Pakistan.

Later, the governor along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee members inaugurated the NADRA e-facilitation at LCCI.