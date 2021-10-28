In retrospect

This refers to the editorial ‘Replay -- again' (October 26), Religious extremists are not the only ones against whom the state is powerless. The government is helpless against smugglers, electricity and gas thieves, the sugar mafia and several other mafias, as well as black marketeers.

It sometimes appears that Pakistan was created just to let violators of the law get rich at the expense of the people.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi