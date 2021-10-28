In retrospect

This refers to the editorial ‘Replay -- again' (October 26), Religious extremists are not the only ones against whom the state is powerless. The government is helpless against smugglers, electricity and gas thieves, the sugar mafia and several other mafias, as well as black marketeers.
It sometimes appears that Pakistan was created just to let violators of the law get rich at the expense of the people.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
Child labour is a widespread problem in Pakistan. Despite the existence of many anti-child labour laws, this problem...
This refers to the news report ‘Talks with TLP moving in right direction: Sh Rashid’ . One believes that this is...
This is to applaud the efforts of Babar Azam and the entire Pakistani cricket team for the back-to-back victories in...
The G-7's Financial Action Task Forum was meant to monitor the transfer of money to banned outfits. The president of...
This refers to the article ‘The only way forward’ by Mujib Ur Rahman Shami .The writer has painted a gloomy...
In the first term of Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, there were several jalsas held in Islamabad. Then, during Nawaz...