Not a wasteland

This refers to the article ‘The only way forward’ (October 27) by Mujib Ur Rahman Shami .The writer has painted a gloomy picture of Pakistan and implies that everything is in shambles and nothing is right. It is true that Pakistan is facing a financial crisis and people are fed up of the ever-increasing inflation, but that is nothing new. Pakistan has been in a financial crisis for many years.

The writer has failed to highlight the recent successes of Pakistan. The timely help of Saudi Arabia, which has agreed to give $3 billion to Pakistan and an uninterrupted supply of oil for one year ranging over $1.2 billion. These achievements of the government proves that it is determined to stop taking IMF loans. He has also overlooked the threats the government is dealing with from the East and the West. The writer suggests that the only way forward is that all stakeholders sit jointly and sort out their differences. However, such sittings will prove to be counterproductive, unless all parties are equally willing to work for the betterment of the country. Given all the challenges the government is dealing with, one is compelled to think that things are not that bad as reflected in the article.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi