In search of a guide

It is mandatory to arrange career counselling sessions for matriculation students in Balochistan. After matriculation, students are lost as to what careers they want to pursue. They end up picking those which their parents like, only to regret their decision years later after a substantial sum of money has been wasted.
No doubt, such a waste of time and money affects everyone. These students are the future of the country, but if they do not know what they want to do in life, how can they lead the nation. All government and private schools should conduct career counselling sessions for students to help them understand the options they have.
Hatir Aslam
Turbat
