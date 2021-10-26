PU’s 17 professors named among world’s top researchers

LAHORE: Around 17 professors of the Punjab University have been included in an updated list of top 2% researchers in the world.

According to a press release this list was issued by a team of scientists from Stanford University, USA, led by Prof John Loannidis. These PU researchers have been selected on the basis of their research papers, citations, h-index and collaboration in research.

The Punjab University professors included in the top global researchers are: Prof Dr M Sharif, Dr Zeeshan Yousaf, Dr M Zaeem ul Haq Bhatti, Dr Nauman Raza, Dr M Riaz, Dr Saira Arshed, Prof Dr M Akram (Mathematics), Prof Dr Shahzad Naseem, Dr Saira Riaz (Solid State Physics), Dr Zahoor H Farooqui, Dr Robina Begum (Chemistry), Prof Dr Abdul Rauf Shakoori (Biological Sciences), Dr M Rizwan (Physical Sciences), Dr Hafiz Azhar All (Entomology), Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood (Information Management), Dr Arshad Javaid (Plant Pathology) and (late) Dr M Younis (Computer Sciences).

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has congratulated the professors for achieving this prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university. He mentioned that the present administration has taken several initiatives for improvement of the University's subject-wise and overall ranking among universities.

He said that PU administration would provide full support to the faculty members and researchers who are contributing positively in socio-economic development of Pakistan.