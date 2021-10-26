First day at college: Student dies in road accident

LAHORE: A first year student died in a road accident in front of her college in the Chuhng area on Monday.

The victim reportedly was riding a bike with her brother and going to her college. It was her first day at the college. On Multan Road, a speeding truck collided with their bike. The victims fell down and received injuries. She died on the spot. The suspected driver fled the scene. The victim was a resident of a nearby village, Shahpur. A police team removed the body to morgue.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a factory in Sundar Industrial Estate on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in a store room of a chemical manufacturing factory. Due to presence of the highly inflammable material, it turned into a huge fire. The fire was so lethal that it damaged the building. The roof of the store room collapsed. The drums inside the store room kept on exploding with heavy blasts with brief intervals while 10 fire tender vehicles of Rescue 1122 remained busy in extinguishing the fire. It took two hours to the firefighters to control the fire. No loss life or injury was reported in the incident.

SUICIDE: A 25-year old woman committed suicide by shooting herself dead in Liaqatabad on Monday. Reportedly, victim Saima was frustrated due to domestic issue. On the day of the incident, she was alone at her house. The neighbours after hearing a gunshot followed by a scream informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and found the victim in a pool of blood. They also recovered the weapon from the scene.

ROBBERS: Two suspected robbers fled Liaqatabad police lockup. Reportedly, the accused identified as Naveed and Umair were in police custody over suspicion of involvement in robberies. On Saturday night, they managed to flee from the police station. CCPO took notice of the incident and asked SSP Operations to hold an inquiry. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against head moharar Zubair and gate keeper Abdul Jabbar.

ARRESTED: Factory Area police on Monday arrested a suspect for display of firearms. The accused identified as Haroon had posted pictures with the weapon on social media. Police after taking cognizance of the violation arrested him and recovered the weapon from his custody. A case has been registered against him.

ACCIDENTS: Around 15 people died, whereas 1,112 were injured in 1,091 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 667 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 445 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

BIKE THIEVES: Defence B police arrested two suspected bike-lifters on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shabbir and Waqar. Police recovered seven mobile-phones, two pistols and bullets from their custody.