Police claim busting 2 street criminals’ gangs

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police on Sunday claimed to have busted two gangs of street criminals and arrested five of its members.

Superintendent of Police, City, Atiq Shah, told reporters that five members of the gangs involved in street crimes have been arrested.

He added Rs 2 million robbed money, 30 snatched cellular phones and other items have been recovered from the gangs.

The SP City said Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan had tasked all the SPs with going after the gangs involved in street crimes. He added a number of groups have been busted in the last couple of weeks.

Police have been given a 15-point strategy to counter the increasing street crimes with special instructions to register crimes to know about the real situation so that measures can be taken for improvement.

There were complaints that the crime rate had increased and most of the SHOs were not lodging first information reports (FIRs).

The senior officers have been issued instructions by the IGP that free crime registration must be ensured and action be taken in case of non-compliance.