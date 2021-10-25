Different food stalls to be set up at Lok Mela

Islamabad: A variety of food dishes from every corner of the provinces of Pakistan including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan and many others will be arranged to attract people.

Traditional tastes and culture are best reflected in the food, said a press release issued here.

There would be several pavilions arranged to get more business and also centre of attraction for the common public especially youth. A 7-day festival starting November 01, 2021, would showcase and display the excellent work of traditional cultural dresses.