Passport safari

Recently, the Ministry of Interior relocated the passport office of Abbottabad about 10 km away from where it used to be. While on paper the 10 km change might seem like a small distance, in reality it is a long distance for those who does not own private transport. Such people cannot go to the new office without changing stops at least three times, and still having to walk some distance to get to it. A person with an 8-5 workday will have to apply for a full day leave from work just to get his/her work done. Moreover, since the new office is in a secluded area, women are uncomfortable going there alone. The authorities concerned should move the office back to the city centre.
Juwayriyah Qazi
