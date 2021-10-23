Rabbani made PPP CEC member

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed senior party leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani as a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC). Earlier, he was invited to the meetings of the PPP CEC as a special invitee. Raza Rabbani had resigned as a member of the PPP CEC in 2015 after getting elected as a chairman Senate.