ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 23 to 25 to attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

He will visit the kingdom at the invitation of KSA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The prime minister will be accompanied by a delegation, including the foreign minister.

He will have a bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. At the MGI summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. He will highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is being held at the initiative of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the crown prince in March 2021, aimed at protecting the nature and planet. Imran welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 billion Tree Tsunami” projects.

During the visit, the prime minister will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.