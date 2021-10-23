Six injured in firing incidents

Six people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Friday. Two minor boys, 12-year-old Sajid, son of Omar Ramzan, and Abdullah, 10, son of Imtiaz, were wounded during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Qasba Colony, the Pirabad police said. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.
Separately, 20-year-old Nasir Khan was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Similarly, 32-year-old transgender man, Sajid, son of Mehran, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Model Colony. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
In the Lyari area, Abdus Salam, 30, was stabbed and injured during a clash. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Moreover, 36-year-old Arshad Ali was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid on Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station.
