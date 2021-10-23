 
close
Saturday October 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Six injured in firing incidents

Karachi
October 23, 2021

Six people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Friday. Two minor boys, 12-year-old Sajid, son of Omar Ramzan, and Abdullah, 10, son of Imtiaz, were wounded during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Qasba Colony, the Pirabad police said. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

Separately, 20-year-old Nasir Khan was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Similarly, 32-year-old transgender man, Sajid, son of Mehran, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Model Colony. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In the Lyari area, Abdus Salam, 30, was stabbed and injured during a clash. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Moreover, 36-year-old Arshad Ali was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid on Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

More From Karachi
More From Latest