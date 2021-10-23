Wahab says dilapidated roads to be repaired soon

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of the city on Friday and reviewed ongoing development works.
During his visit to Razi Road in PECHS adjacent to the nursery, the KMC works department briefed him about the ongoing development activities, said a statement. The KMC administrator said construction and repair work was being carried out on roads of the city in the late night hours. He was told that Razi Road had been in a dilapidated state for a long time but now the KMC staff was working to repair it.
Wahab, who is also serving as the Sindh government spokesperson and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, said the road was 2,100 feet long. He added that along with its carpeting, sewerage system was also being repaired along it so that the road could remain in a good state for a long time.
The statement said that some residents of the area also expressed their gratitude to Wahab for resolving the longstanding issue of the dilapidated Razi Road. “Development work in all areas of Karachi and paving of roads will be completed soon which will facilitate commuting,” the KMC administrator maintained.
