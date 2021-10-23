Fake army officer held over kidnap-cum-murder charges

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police has claimed arresting a prime suspect in the abduction-cum-killing case of a Pakistan Customs intelligence informant in Karachi.

Usman Shah alias Major Usman was caught in Quetta by a Karachi CTD team. “Shah along with his comrades, including former Sachal SHO Haroon Korai, Imran Mehsud and Fauzia, had killed a person, namely Fazalur Rehman, in Steel Town after kidnapping him from his residence,” CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khattab said on Friday. “Usman Shah is connected with the Chhalia [betel nut] mafia.”

He said the prime suspect used to pretend he was a major of a federal intelligence agency, whereas he was in fact an ASI and in-charge of the locater team of the CTD Balochistan. He had been dismissed from service in 2009 over complaints against him. Revealing to interrogators details about Rehman’s murder, Shah said he along with accomplices killed the victim after the latter had helped the customs in seizing betel nuts worth Rs70 million. The killing was carried out after one customs official informed Shah about Rehman being a customs intelligence informer.

On September 25, the CTD disclosed the arrest of former station house officer Haroon Korai, who is considered one of the most influential and controversial cops of the Karachi police. He was whisked away in mysterious circumstances a few days ago, and he has been termed a paid killer.

Korai, who was recently suspended from the post of the Sachal SHO, was arrested on charges of carrying out the abduction-cum-target killing of Rehman at the behest of the betel nut mafia. He has several other inquiries pending against him. He lived within the limits of the Sachal police station in Saadi Town. Korai had gone missing on Tuesday night and was believed to have been kidnapped.

He was whisked away from the jurisdiction of the police station, which was considered his stronghold, where he was frequently posted reportedly due to his influence. Disclosing the arrest of the former SHO, the CTD accused him of the paid targeted killing of the informant of the Pakistan Customs intelligence.

According to the CTD, Korai and his accomplice abducted and killed Fazalur Rehman. The man was kidnapped on the night of July 17 in Surjani Town, and hours later his body was found within the Steel Town police limits.

A CTD team, led by its in-charge Raja Umar Khattab, initiated an investigation and found ex-SHO Korai and his accomplices involved. “CCTV footage indicated that [Rehman was abducted in] a raid, and one black Vigo and a police mobile were used in it,” CTD DIG Umar Shahid Hamid told The News as he shared details of the investigation.

“Fazal had been an informant, who had assisted the Customs Intelligence in the seizure of betel nuts worth Rs70 million in May this year,” DIG Hamid said, adding that the seized contraband allegedly belonged to a person, Imran Masood, and his associate Waheed Kakar.