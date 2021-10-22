Stories of govt failures being told by global media: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the government for increasing inflation, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the country is being ruled by an incompetent government and the stories of its failures are being told by international media.

“It is no surprise that Pakistan has been ranked 4th out of 43 countries by The Economist for the highest inflation rate which was at 9% in September,” she said, adding that the government needs to realize that blaming others for inaction to mask their own incompetence is not a policy, what people need is relief, not press conferences. “77% of people believe that the government is taking the economy in the wrong direction, according to an IPSOS survey. It is shameful that ministers are advising people to eat less bread and stop eating sugar to decrease inflation,” she said.

She said the food inflation has gone into an unchecked upward spiral, basic food grain is being imported, putting pressure on the foreign reserves. “Inflation is likely to increase even further as petroleum prices, food import bills and devaluation of rupee are all on the rise. Food staples like wheat, ghee and sugar have become unaffordable,” she added.

Highlighting the historic devaluation of rupee, she said the government has failed to control inflation, unemployment and debt. “It seems that they are working towards proving Fitch’s prediction of dollar reaching Rs 180 in 2022,” she said and added the government is ruthless in its indifference to the average Pakistani. With unprecedented unemployment, poverty, inflation and untenable petrol, gas prices, how people are supposed to afford two meals a day.