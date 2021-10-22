Beijing hopefuls launch Olympic preparations

WINNIPEG, Canada: Reigning three-time world champion Nathan Chen winning his fifth Skate America crown could be the closest thing to a safe bet this weekend as figure skating’s international elite launch their 2022 Olympic season campaigns in Las Vegas.

With the Winter Games in Beijing just over 100 days away, the seemingly unbeatable US athlete will be looking to extend his global winning streak against top challengers Japanese Shoma Uno, the 2018 Olympic silver medallist, and fellow American Vincent Zhou.

“Having the realization that every competition is a great opportunity for me to show the work I have been putting in and that I have a limited number of competitions in my life, (I want to) make the most of each competition and enjoy myself the best I can,” Chen said this week ahead of the event.