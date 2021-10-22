Javeria to lead Pakistan against West Indies

LAHORE: Javeria Khan has been named the captain of Pakistan for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be held in Karachi early next month.

The national women’s selection committee has announced an 18-strong squad for the three ODIs and the World Cup Qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5 in Zimbabwe.

The national women’s team’s camp for the series will begin from Saturday (tomorrow) and will run till November 5 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi.

Karachi’s iconic National Stadium will host the matches on November 8, 11 and 14.

As part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to increase the reach and viewership of the women’s sport, the three ODIs will be live-streamed through PCB’s YouTube channel.

This will be Pakistan women’s third bilateral series in 2021. They toured South Africa in January and February and West Indies in June and July.

Stafaine Taylor-led West Indies will arrive in Karachi on November 1.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “We are delighted to announce the West Indies women’s tour to Pakistan in November. This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity and growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier.

“West Indies women’s tour will be followed by their men’s side who will visit Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in December,” he added.

Squad: Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Support staff: Fizza Abid (team manager), David Hemp (head coach), Arshad Khan (assistant coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (strength and condition coach), Zubair Ahmad (analyst), Dr Riffat Asghar Gill (head physiotherapist) and Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist)

West Indies series itinerary

1 Nov - West Indies women arrival

4-7 Nov – Both teams’ training and practice sessions, National Stadium

8 Nov – First ODI, National Stadium

11 Nov – Second ODI, National Stadium

14 Nov – Third ODI, National Stadium

16 Nov – Departure for Zimbabwe.