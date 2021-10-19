The issue of Kashmir is a long-standing one. Any future war in Kashmir may destabilise all of South Asia. Despite this, India continues its brutal occupation. Time after time, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work on bringing the conflict to an end.

Given the sorry state of the whole fiasco, it is high time that the international community and organisations came forward to support Kashmir.

Abdul Rahman Shahbeer

Turbat