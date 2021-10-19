The issue of Kashmir is a long-standing one. Any future war in Kashmir may destabilise all of South Asia. Despite this, India continues its brutal occupation. Time after time, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work on bringing the conflict to an end.
Given the sorry state of the whole fiasco, it is high time that the international community and organisations came forward to support Kashmir.
Abdul Rahman Shahbeer
Turbat
The Mohotta Palace holds historical importance and has always been a centre of attraction for all local and foreign...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the decrepit state of the road build from Nishtar Park...
The progressive increase in petrol prices has resulted in high rates of inflation and record unemployment. People are...
This refers to the article ‘The ignored Dardic languages’ by Dr Naazir Mahmood. Languages are not just a tool for...
This refers to the article ‘The crisis deepens’ by Meeran Baloch . Just a few days from now, a vote of...
An eighteen-year old girl was kidnapped and raped by a gang in Gojra on October 15. The victim was lured in by a job...