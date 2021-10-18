Three killed in two different tribal clashes

SUKKUR: Three people were killed in Sukkur and Jacobabad in two different tribal clashes. Two groups of Jatoi clan clashed over cattle theft in Baghiriji located in the Katcha area of Sukkur, resulting in exchange of fire that left two people Aziz and Rashid Jatoi dead.
In another incident of similar nature, a clash between two groups of Buledi clan over a land dispute in village Meeran Buledi at Gharhi Khairo of district Jacobabad, left Dilmurad Buledi dead. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, and arrested five suspects for Dilmurad’s murder.
