AIOU commences final exams of BA, BEd programmes today

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the final examinations of programmes offered in the spring 2021 semester from today (Monday). These examinations will be held simultaneously throughout the country.

According to the details, roll number slips have been dispatched to the students as well as uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), 1.5/2.5 and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in Education, BBA and BS (ODL) programs.