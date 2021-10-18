Aitchison College offers Matric, Inter programmes

LAHORE : Aitchison College administration has decided to offer local qualifications, including matric and intermediate alongside foreign qualifications from next academic session starting 2022.

The all-boys college placed an advertisement about these admissions in newspapers on Sunday.

As per the admission notice, available on the college’s website, last date to apply for matric admission is November 30, 2021 while applications for FSc/FA must reach by May 30, 2022.

Sources said the Aitchison College has got affiliated itself with Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) for Pakistani qualifications particularly intermediate which the college also mentioned in its admission notice.

The sources further said that the decision to offer local qualifications, which had been phased out over the years, was taken in order to follow and implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC).

It is pertinent to mention here that recently there had been reports about Aitchison College not following the Single National Curriculum.

The sources further said that Aitchison College used to offer intermediate classes till 1980’s and those of matric in 1970’s but the same were phased out.