Body formed to resolve disputes in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Kokikhel tribe has set up a reconciliation committee to resolve issues and disputes.

A jirga of the Kokikhel was held in the Ghundi area of Jamrud tehsil on Sunday. The Jirga formed a committee having representatives of all sections of the tribe. The committee will restore the old system of jirga in Jamrud and resolve the disputes among people.

The committee will also work to maintain law and order in the area and will not allow anyone to create chaos and disturb peace. The tribal elders also announced to take joint action against someone committing a wrongdoing and to take all decisions on merit.