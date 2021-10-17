62 most wanted men arrested; over 6kg charas seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have arrested 62 proclaimed offenders and also seized more than 6kg charas, a senior official said.Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that taking action on wanted men’s list received from Central Police Office, Mardan Police had arrested all the 62 outlaws as pointed out by the authorities.
Also, 16 stolen motorbikes were recovered in the city area after a motorcycle lifter identified as Jan Muhammad was arrested in a raid.
The DPO said that the district police along with excise department had registered 1450 unregistered vehicles and added more than Rs45 million to the exchequer.
“Unregistered vehicles can be used in crimes. This is why their registration not only added amount to the national exchequer but it would also reduce crime rate,” he added.
Meanwhile, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of Sheikh Maltoon and Toru police stations and arrested three drug pushers. The cops also recovered 6.3kg charas, 99 grams ice, one Kalashnikov, one pistol, and 142 bullets. The cops registered separate cases against the accused.
