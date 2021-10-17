QWP flays govt for increase in prices of fuel, power

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Saturday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for raising the electricity tariff and prices of the petroleum products, saying the fresh hike would cause more inflation.

Addressing a public meeting at Harichand Union Council in Charsadda district, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the government raised the POL prices for the fourth consecutive time in the last two months. He said with the increase in the prices of the petroleum products, the rates of the daily use items would automatically go up in view of the increased transportation charges.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government repeatedly increased the POL prices in recent months, which was a grave injustice to the people.

He said jacking up the prices of the petroleum products always led to inflation.

“When the past governments would revise POL prices or power tariff, Asad Umar would call it regressive taxation,” he said, ridiculing the PTI rulers for their double standards. Holding the government responsible for compounding the miseries of the people, Sikandar Sherpao said that incompetence coupled with inexperience had caused immense damage to the country’s economy.