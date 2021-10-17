ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.
In a special message on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal, he said, “As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world.
This is a month of blessings.” “Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rahmatul lil Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity,” he added. He said, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a great leader in the history of the world. The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and do not spread hate.” “So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal,” he said, adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.
“My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations,” the PM said and asked the whole nation, media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.
