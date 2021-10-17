Navy provides relief goods to quake-hit people in Harnai

The Pakistan Navy has provided relief goods to the earthquake-affected people in Baluchistan.

The spokesman for the navy said on Saturday that the Pakistan Navy undertook a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in the quake-hit areas of Balochistan. Where naval troops established relief camps, provided essential relief commodities and delivered ration bags to the aggrieved populace.

The relief operation is aimed at supporting the affected people of the Harnai district and its adjoining towns and villages. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural towns and villages and distributed necessary relief commodities, including tents, blankets and food items.

Thousands of ration bags and household goods, including medicines, were dispatched from Karachi to the affected areas. The district administration provided assistance in establishing relief camps in different surrounding villages of Harnai, including Ghund Village, New Jalalabad, Akhterabad and Sarkon.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander at Quetta Captain Muhammad Ayaz visited the earthquake-hit areas to supervise the relief operations and distributed thousands of relief packages containing tents, blankets, warm clothes and food items to the affected

population.

The Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The relief operation in District Harnai is a practical manifestation of the PN’s resolve to extend all-out support to the fellow countrymen in their hour of need.