CM meets religious scholars to finalise 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

In a meeting with religious scholars on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the divisional administration and police to make necessary measures to facilitate the celebrations of Eid Miladun Nabi in the city with traditional fervour.

“I want the city to remain neat and clean and appropriate security arrangements be made for the Milad procession,” he said at the meeting that took place at the CM House.

According to a statement issued, the meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, Karachi Additional IG Yakoob Minhas, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director (MD) Asadullah Khan, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD Zubair Channa and other government officials.

The religious scholars who attended the meeting included Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Mufti Mohammad Jan Naeemi, Haji Haneef Tayyab, Allama Dr Jameel Rathore, Maulana Mohammad Yakoob Attari, Mufti Abdul Wahab, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Allama Liaquat Azhari and Hanif Rafiq Pardesi.

The IGP and additional Karachi IG told the CM that they had held several meetings with scholars to work out security arrangements for 12th Rabiul Awwal.

The KMC administrator informed the meeting that he had also held meetings with religious organisations and on their advice, repair work on drains and roads had been launched in different areas of the city.

The religious scholars gave some suggestions to the CM so that Eid Miladun Nabi gatherings and processions could be held peacefully with religious fervour and peacefully.

The CM told the meeting that after October 20, he would organise a Milad at the CM House and invite the religious scholars to it.

He added that 1,230 Milad ceremonies and 1,127 processions would be held all over Sindh to mark 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and the security arrangements had been finalised for them.

A day earlier on Friday, the Karachi commissioner visited different areas of the city to monitor preparations for Eid Miladun Nabi that will be observed on Tuesday. He spoke to various scholars regarding preparations for the religious event. He also monitored routes of different processions to be held on the day and requested the various schools-of-thought to show solidarity on the occasion.

Memon paid visits to the Faizan-e-Madina, New Karachi Azakhana, Darul Uloom Mujaddia Naeemia Malir, Jamia Masjid Diyar e Habib in Gulshan-e-Hadid, Noorani Eidgah Ground in New Karachi and Jamia Masjid Nazimabad.

He issued directives to repair roads on the routes of the Eid Miladun Nabi processions. He said all such roads that had developed potholes should be carpeted and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) should ensure their cleanliness.

The commissioner also directed the relevant district administrations to make sure that street lights were properly installed in all the streets, especially those where the processions would take place.