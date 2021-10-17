13,000 rescuers to perform duty on 12th Rabiul Awwal

LAHORE : Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Rescue Service shall remain high alert at auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal for providing prompt and effective emergency response.

He said that more than 13000 rescuers shall be deployed in all over Punjab to provide emergency cover in three shifts. He said that some 775 Ambulances, 370 Fire Vehicles and Rescue Vehicles, 20 Specialised Vehicles and 900 Motorbike Ambulances will also remain alert on this occasion.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Emergency Arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, held at Rescue Headquarters on Saturday which was attended by all Head of Wings.

Addressing the meeting, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the emergency arrangements made to provide emergency cover to the gatherings, processions and rallies on this special eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He also directed to all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) during online meeting to ensure comprehensive emergency medical cover to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He also restricted the leaves of the rescuers and asked the DEOs to assign them special emergency duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He was informed that around 13000 rescuers will be deployed at strategic sites during Eid holidays in order to ensure prompt response in case of any untoward situation. He also informed that specialized Rescue Teams shall be deputed to timely respond to water and COVID-19 emergencies also.

DG PESD was briefed all rescuers will perform special duties in three shifts at 900 key points established across Punjab including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 650 Motorbikes Ambulance Service. The Special mobile rescue posts have also been established to provide optimum emergency cover at major Eid processions.

At this occasion, the Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam gave detailed briefing to DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer about contingency plans prepared in close coordination with other related agencies and services at district’s levels. He appraised that emergency cover will be provided to main processions with mobile rescue posts along with fully equipped emergency vehicles including rescue ambulances, fire tenders and specialised vehicles.

He informed that coordinated liaison has also been developed with key focal persons of processions/gatherings. All the District Emergency Officers have finalized mapping of all events and routes of processions. Ayaz Aslam further informed that the Provincial Monitoring Cell of PESD shall also remain operational round-the-clock for monitoring of all Districts and to provide directions; assistance and logistic support in case of any untoward incident.