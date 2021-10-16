One dies of Covid-19, 60 cases in twin cities

Islamabad: One more patient from Islamabad Capital Territory died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 936 while a total of 60 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking tally from the region to 142,187.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that to date, a total of 2,122 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness. No COVID-19 death was reported from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours though 1186 patients from the district had already died of the infection.

As many as 45 new patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that has taken the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 106,357 of which 103,761 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness. The number of active cases of the illness from the federal capital dropped down to 1,660 on Friday after the recovery of 129 patients in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another 15 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,830 of which 34,397 patients have recovered.

A total of 247 active cases of the disease were there in the district on Friday, of which 26 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 221 were in home isolation.