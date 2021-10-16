Matric result

 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Lahore
October 16, 2021

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of Matric Annual Examination 2021 on Saturday (today). BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali will announce the results at a press conference at 5pm today.

