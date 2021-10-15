‘Punjab accounts for 76pc total wheat production’

LAHORE: Wheat crop plays a key role in the food security of the country and Punjab accounts for 76 percent of the total wheat production in the country.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi at a convention on wheat here on Thursday. He said this year, the wheat production target for Punjab has been set at 22 million tonnes. To make the ongoing campaign for higher wheat production a success, the active participation of farmers is essential and for this purpose, the staff of the Agriculture Department will be available to help them. He said that under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, a national plan to increase wheat production at a cost of Rs 12.59 billion is being implemented. Bags, herbicides and modern agricultural machinery will be provided on subsidy to ensure wheat production targets, he said.

He said that for the first time, 29 million metric tonnes of wheat was produced and a good price was ensured to farmers. This year, farmers should cultivate wheat on the maximum area. This year farmers will again get a better price of wheat and the government will make arrangements for the purchase of wheat.

Minister for Forests Sabteen Khan said: “I am a cultivator myself and raise my voice at every forum to protect the interests of farmers.” MPA Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said the Punjab government is taking practical steps to rectify the issue of canal water.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali said the Agriculture Department is engaged in providing technical guidance to farmers including provision of quality wheat seeds and other agricultural inputs. Naseerullah Khan, technical head, Fatima Fertilizer Company, said the proportional use of fertilizers could significantly increase the average yield of wheat. Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali, Director Agricultural Information Punjab Rafiq Akhtar and a large number of farmers attended the convention.