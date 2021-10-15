Reopening of educational institutions indicates corona can be defeated: Abidi

MULTAN: University College of Management Sciences Chief Executive Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi Thursday said coronavirus pandemic has changed overall educational landscape and brought noticeable impacts on students, however the reopening of educational institutions has demonstrated that the virus can be defeated at all levels.

Addressing a prestigious ceremony of prize distribution held at the UCMS ground where more than a thousand of students, their families, faculty members and alumni participated in the ceremony.

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Ali Waseem were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi said over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic so many students had found new ways to continue learning in the challenging time and countless teachers, staff, faculty, administrators, and institutional leaders, along with students’ families, have gone above and beyond to support their students at all educational levels.

Yet, this promise of a safe, high-quality education was already out of reach for many students long before the COVID-19 pandemic and could slip further away if they do not act collectively and with attention to equal opportunity for all students, he said.

Syed Abidi said the educational gaps that existed before the pandemic are widening. However, he said being a vibrant institution in Khanewal the UCMS is very much committed to boosting the educational standards to play an effective role as a change agent in the area.

He said the UCMS is very much committed to providing the best leadership to the district in all sectors.

He said the UCMS has a great mission to prepare students to understand, contribute and succeed in a rapidly changing society, thus making the world a better and more just place. UCMS will ensure that its students develop both the skills that a sound education provides and the competencies essential for success and leadership in the emerging creative economy, he maintained.

The participants fully abide by SOPs of COVID-19 and nobody was allowed to participate without a mask.

The premises were sprayed with anti-dengue spray in view of the current wave.

Syed Abidi asked students and parents to improve the facilities and quality of education at UCMS and was of the opinion that UCMS is now planning a key role in the development of education in the area providing quality and affordable education to the people of the region. Later Syed Abidi presented a memento to the chief guest and special guest of honor.

Later, UCMS CEO Syed Abidi, the DC, the DPO performed the prize distribution ceremony and gave prizes to more than 50 students for their academic performance, extracurricular activities and their contributions to UCMS.