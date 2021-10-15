Girl gang-raped on Gojra Motorway

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl of Chak 256/GB, Philor, was allegedly gang-raped on Motorway M-4 on Thursday.

Shaheen Akhtar of Garden Town told the Gojra City police that her niece was offered a job at a boutique at Gojra by a woman, Laiba, and her two accomplices Hammad and Rehman of Chak 288/JB on mobile phone.

Shaheen said her niece reached Gojra where Laiba and her two accomplices were awaiting her and they took her to Faisalabad in a car via M-4. On the way, Hammad and Rehman allegedly raped her.

District police spokesperson Attaullah said accused Hammad and Rehman had been arrested and their car was also recovered. He said police were conducting raids to arrest Laiba. He said only Hammad raped the girl.

Meanwhile, a female medical officer at Gojra THQ hospital has confirmed the rape of the girl in her medical examination report.