In life and debt

Unemployment is not a new issue in Pakistan. The rapidly declining number of industries and shrinking employment opportunities have led to unemployment in the country. The incumbent government had promised during its campaign for the 2018 general elections that it would give 10 million jobs to people, but a recent report claims that an astounding 24 percent of educated people in Pakistan are currently unemployed.
For this, it is imperative to have more industries and start-ups in the country. Moreover, government employees should retire at the right time so that new people can be hired.
Muhammad Jan Jatoi
Larkana
