 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Naat contest held by FBISE

Islamabad
October 14, 2021

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education held a naat competition here on Wednesday, the second day of the Ashrae Rahmatulil Aalemeen being marked on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Students from the directorates of educational institutions affiliated with the FBISE participated in the event.

