PPP to hold protest rallies against soaring price-hike

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar division chapter on Wednesday decided to hold rallies against the spiraling inflation and the failure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to control the price-hike.

It was decided at a meeting held at the residence of deputy general secretary Malik Tahmas Khan. The office-bearers, presidents and general secretaries of different wings and activists from various parts of the province attended the meeting that urged party workers and the ordinary people to participate in the protests to oust the corrupt rulers from power. It was also decided to support the sacked government employees at every forum, saying they would participate in the planned protest meetings.

According to schedule, the protest meeting will be held at Nowshera on October 17, at Charsadda on October 21 while a third meeting will be held at Mohmand on October 22. Similarly, another protest meeting will be held at Khyber on October 23, while a meeting at Peshawar will be held on October 24. Protest meetings will be held under Peshawar division on October 29. The provincial leaders including Liaquat Shabab, Malik Tahmas Khan, Razaullah Khan, Arshad Bakhtiar and others criticised the PTI leaders for making the lives of people miserable by increasing the prices of petrol, electricity, gas and daily use items during its tenure.