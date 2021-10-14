Sindh govt completed many sports projects: Shehla

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Women's Development and PHF Women's Wing Sindh GM Shehla Raza said that the doors of Sindh government were always open for hockey heroes.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah is paying special attention to the national game, she said the other day while addressing the Pride of Karachi ceremony, which was organised by KHA to honour hockey greats of Karachi.

She said that the reconstruction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium and a number of astro turfs in various hockey stadiums in different cities of Sindh showed the sincerity of the provincial government. She said the government had also laid tartan tracks in various cities of the province, and built sports complexes and gymnasiums.

KHA secretary Haider Hussain said their sports complex was being used for wedding ceremonies five years ago.

He said that an expansion plan was under consideration, and a new turf would be part of that.

He thanked the government of Sindh, sports secretary Imtiaz Ali Shah and Engineer Aslam Mehar for work on sports projects.

KHA president Dr Junaid Ali Shah said that when he took over the presidency five years ago, the KHA Sports Complex was a source of income for a few people. "A group had planned to set up dozens of shops for commercial purposes. Today KHA Sports Complex is one of the best sports facilities in the city," he added.