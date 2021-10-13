Muqam slams PM’s alleged remarks against Pakhtuns

By Our correspondent

PESHAWAR/ NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for anti-Pakhtuns remarks and said they rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror.

He said Pakhtuns sacrifices were recognised internationally but Imran Khan was unaware of their sacrifices, which is evident from his statement.

Talking to reporter after offering fateha to the party spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali on the death of his aunt at Nowshera on Tuesday, he said Pakhtuns had been most affected in the war against terror and they were forced to live as refugees in their own country.

He said that the country was insecure internally and externally due to the wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Pakhtuns were not terrorists but they rendered sacrifices for the sake of country and nation, he added.

The situation would be different had Pakhtuns not rendered sacrifices in the war on terror, he said, adding, the people were committing suicides because of the wrong economic policies and bad governance.

Meanwhile, the PML-N KP chapter observed October 12 as black day against the military coup by the then army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf in 1999.

Addressing party workers at his residence, Arbab Khizer Hayat said October 12 would be remembered as black day in the country’s history because it was the day when a military dictator disgraced the parliament and Supreme Court of Pakistan.