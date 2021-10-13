Muqam slams PM’s alleged remarks against Pakhtuns

By Our correspondent
PESHAWAR/ NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for anti-Pakhtuns remarks and said they rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror.
He said Pakhtuns sacrifices were recognised internationally but Imran Khan was unaware of their sacrifices, which is evident from his statement.
Talking to reporter after offering fateha to the party spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali on the death of his aunt at Nowshera on Tuesday, he said Pakhtuns had been most affected in the war against terror and they were forced to live as refugees in their own country.
He said that the country was insecure internally and externally due to the wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Pakhtuns were not terrorists but they rendered sacrifices for the sake of country and nation, he added.
The situation would be different had Pakhtuns not rendered sacrifices in the war on terror, he said, adding, the people were committing suicides because of the wrong economic policies and bad governance.
Meanwhile, the PML-N KP chapter observed October 12 as black day against the military coup by the then army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf in 1999.
Addressing party workers at his residence, Arbab Khizer Hayat said October 12 would be remembered as black day in the country’s history because it was the day when a military dictator disgraced the parliament and Supreme Court of Pakistan.
PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested five persons during an operation against encroachment in the Beri Bagh...
PESHAWAR: Noted Pashto folksinger Karan Khan was awarded PhD degree after he successfully defended his doctorate...
PESHAWAR: The family of a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service who had gone missing during service...
PESHAWAR: Activists of Mazdoor Kisan Party on Tuesday staged demonstration against the alleged anti-Pakhtuns statement...
MARDAN: Hundreds of employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday staged a protest rally outside Mardan...
MANSEHRA: The traders and affectees of the 2005 devastating earthquake on Tuesday staged protest and marched through...