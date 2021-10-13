Bara canal system remodelling approved

BARA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday approved the remodelling of the Bara canal system in the Khyber district, said a provincial lawmaker.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi told reporters that the Bara canal system was constructed in 1979-80 and its remodelling was inevitable. He said around 44,972 acres of land would be irrigated from the Bara canal system.