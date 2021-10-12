Hindu mob attacks Muslim family in Bhopal

ISLAMABAD: A Muslim family, comprising eight members, was attacked by the Hindu mob armed with iron rods chanting religious slogans in Indore’s Kampel locality of Indian district Bhopal, after the family refused to leave the village dominated by the Hindu community.

Adding to the woes of the victim family, the police booked the Muslim family under frivolous charges. There is only one Muslim family living in the village. The victims are blacksmith by profession who had moved to Indore’s Kampel two years ago and run an agricultural equipment repairing workshop on the outskirts of the Pewday village.

The Indore police said the attackers left five members of the family gravely injured. They were referred to the Indore’s hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint of one of the victims, Shahrukh Lohar (25), the Khudel police registered an FIR against nine people of the Hindu community under various sections almost eight hours after the incident.

The police, however, registered a counter FIR against the victim Muslim family based on the complaint of Vikash Singh, a shopkeeper, who hails from Kampel village hours after the first FIR. In his police complaint, Vikash claimed that he gave Rs75,000 to the Muslim family to build a tractor trolley two months ago, which they failed to deliver. Dispute over the money led to the violence, he alleged.