Not PDM weakness but other reasons behind govt’s continuation: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman Monday said the government was getting an extension not because of any weakness in the PDM but due to some other reasons.

“You know very well why the government is getting extension. This government is not only illegitimate but also incomplete and is unable to deliver,” he said while talking to reporters on the eve of the PDM meeting which was postponed due to the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar also participated in the meeting via video link after offering Fateha for the departed soul of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and condoling the death of the PML-N parliamentarian.

Without telling reasons for extension in the government’s tenure, Fazl said the incompetence of the government had become a part of Pakistan’s history. “Had the opposition not come out on the roads, the incompetence of the PTI government would not have been exposed,” he said.

Talking with reference to the October 12 coup, Fazl asked how not accepting the Constitution and sending an elected government packing could be called loyalty with the government. “Our political history has seen many July and October like incidents in 1958, 1977, 1999 and at present,” he said, adding that every effort was being made to push Nawaz Sharif to the wall.

“Such incidents result in break-up of a country. Promoting such elements or becoming reason for creating such a group to impose on the masses cannot be called loyalty to the country,” he said.

To a question, Fazl said it would be a miracle if the PTI government, which came into power through rigging, gave electoral reforms to the country. “It is surprising that the PTI is picking up courage to give electoral reforms to the country,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Hafiz Hamdullah, Awais Noorani and others attended the meeting. Commenting on the NAB Ordinance, Fazl said no person-specific law could be promulgated adding that it would not set a good precedent. Later, Hafiz Hamdullah told newsmen that the PDM meeting ended without taking up the agenda while the next sitting would be held on October 18.