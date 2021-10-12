Book exhibition at CUI

Islamabad: Junaid Zaidi Library, Comsats University Islamabad organised a two-day book exhibition at Islamabad Campus of the later. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI inaugurated the book exhibition.

Over two dozen booksellers, publishers and book importers participated by setting up stalls of latest titles in a variety of fields. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Afzal said that books were an invaluable asset in developing nations. Although technology has apparently made information more accessible, but the trend of reading and writing books is still an indicator of a healthy and progressive society, he said.

Prof. Afzal expressed satisfaction over the availability of latest titles in the book fair despite the disturbances in international shipping from the pandemic. He called for making books on Islamic culture, arts and literature more affordable, for the younger generation. He added that illustrative books for children need to be developed keeping in mind our local heroes and ideology.

Senior Librarian, Hafiz Abdul Rehman informed that a purpose-built Central Library in the erstwhile Comsats Institute of Information Technology was established in 2009. The library was renamed after the Founding Rector of CIIT, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, in recognition of his services in 2018.