LAHORE:The graduation ceremony of the first batch of the students of National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP) was held at University of Education (UOE) here Monday.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was chief guest while the university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, PITB Chairman Azfar Mansoor, faculty members, other officials and students were present. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Yassir Humayun said that in the light of the PM’s vision, the Punjab government was striving to make its youths skilled and the NFTP was a link in this chain. He said that youths were being trained on modern lines to enable them to earn decent jobs. Dr Pasha said the youth was the real asset to our nation and the university was playing its vital role to teach various skills and personal development along with education. He said that the NFTP had been started in Lahore besides Multan and under this programme, training was being imparted in three different fields, including technology, marketing and modern design courses. He thanked the government for its support in making these programmes a success.