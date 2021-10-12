Plea against NAB ordinance refiled

LAHORE:After removing an objection put by the registrar office of the Lahore High Court, a lawyer on Monday refiled his petition challenging the recent amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Advocate Ishtiaq Ch had not attached a copy of the impugned ordinance with the petition when filed on Saturday and the office had put an objection on it. Therefore, the lawyer furnished a copy of the impugned amended ordinance and filed the petition again.

In his petition, the lawyer argued that the government promulgated the ordinance only to benefit the sitting chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said a personal specific law had no value in the eye of law.

The petitioner further argued that the issuance of the ordinance in the presence of the parliament was a violation of the Constitution. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the newly promulgated ordinance for being unconstitutional.