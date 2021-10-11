Textbook publishers’ body flays govt

LAHORE:The Textbook Publishers Association (TBA) has alleged that the concession being given to the UK publishers were not being given to the national publishers.

The Association members criticised the government’s decision terming it a step towards damaging the Single National Curriculum. TBA President Fawaz Niaz and General Secretary Dr Naeem Khalid expressed these views while addressing the members during a meeting of the association, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

They said when the office-bearers of the association informed the agencies concerned about it, the board of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was content to cancel the NOC of only one book while the government was in a quandary whether to save the Single National Curriculum or foreign publishers. They said that in this situation, educationists, publishers and school principals were in a dilemma whether the government was serious about implementing the SNC. The association demanded the government take immediate action in this regard.