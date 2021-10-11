PM chided for not attending Dr AQ Khan’s funeral prayers

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi leaders, party workers and scores of people from all walks of life on Sunday offered funeral prayers in absentia for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of the nuclear programme of the country, at the Idara Noor-e-Haq.

JI Balochistan chief Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi led the prayers. Later, JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the media, and said the services of Dr Khan for the entire Muslim world in general and Pakistan in particular would be remembered for ever.

The JI leader expressed grief and agony at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to skip funeral prayers for Dr Khan. “The Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly also showed the same attitude which was a matter of deep shame and regret.”

The JI leader recalled that the entire Muslim world had celebrated the achievement of Pakistan when Islamabad had tested nuclear bombs. Similarly, he said, the entire Muslim block was in grief over the demise of Dr Khan.