Prof Dr Khaliq Dad dies

LAHORE : The funeral prayer of Punjab University Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Khaliq Dad Malik who breathed his last early on Saturday morning was offered at PU Jogging Track on Saturday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Pro VC Prof Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, deans of various faculties, faculty members, students and relatives participated in the prayers.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad has expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of PU Dean Prof Dr Khaliq Dad Malik. In his condolence message, the VC prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He said that Dr Dad was an asset for PU and his services would be remembered for a long time.