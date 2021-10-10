Wide-range reshuffle in Wasa

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) made several transfers and postings here on Saturday.

As per the notification, Hafiz M Jawad-ur-Rehman Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Fatehgarh Sub Division and holding additional charge to the post of XEN (0&M-II) AWT, was transferred and posted as SCE-VII DC-I in his own pay & scale relieving Rana Adil Farooq of the additional charge with immediate effect and till further orders.

M Ali Haider, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Green Town Sub Division was hereby assigned additional charge to the post of XEN (0&M-II) Nishter Town in his own pay & scale relieving Shams Ayoub from additional charge with immediate effect and till further orders.

Ahmad Husnain, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Drainage Gulberg Sub Division was transferred and posted as XEN (0&M-II) AWT on his own pay & scale vice Hafiz Muhammad Jawad-ur-Rehman with immediate effect and till further orders.

Xashif Rasool, Asstt Director (ENGG)ISDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Gulberg Sub Division was assigned additional charge to the posts of SDO E&IVI Gulberg & SDO Drainage Gulberg relieving Ahmad Husnain with immediate effect and till further orders.

Saad Siddique, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Drainage Iqbal Town was transferred and posted as SDO Sabzazar Sub Division vice Wahaj Khan Niazi with immediate effect and till further orders. He will also retain the charges of SDO drainage and E&M Iqbal town in addition to his own duties.

Zahid Hussain, Asstt Director (ENGG:)/SDO (BS-I7), presently under suspension was hereby reinstated into service without prejudice to outcome of enquiry and posted as SDO Fatehgarh Sub Division vice Hafiz Muhammad Jawad-ur-Rehman with immediate effect and till further orders.

Abdul Ghaffar, Asstt Director (ENGG)ISDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Gulshan-e-Ravi Sub Division was transferred and posted as Junior Construction Engineer in Construction Directorate-I with immediate effect and till further orders.

Qamar-ul-Hussain NAZ, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Industrial Area Sub Division was transferred and posted as SDO Ravi Road Sub Division vice Israr Ahmad with immediate effect and till further orders.

Naimat Ullah, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently working as SDO Mozang Sub Division was transferred and posted in Assets Management Cell with immediate effect

Syed Khurram Shahzad, Sub Eng presently working as SDO Mustafa Town Sub Division (OPB) was transferred and posted as SDO Leakage Detection Cell in his own pay & scale with immediate effect and till further orders. Wahaj Khan Niazi, Sub Eng presently working as SDO Sabzazar (OPS) was transferred and posted as SDO Leakage Detection Cell in his own pay & scale with immediate effect and till further orders.

Numan Sarwar, Sub Eng, presently working in Mustafa Town Sub Division was transferred and posted as SDO GuJshan-e-Ravi Sub Division in his own pay & scale vice Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar with immediate effect and till further orders.

Sikandar Iqbal, Sub Eng, presently working in Iqbal Town Sub Division was transferred & posted as SDO Mustafa Town Sub Division in his own pay & scale vice Syed Khurram Shahzad with immediate effect and till further orders.

Malik Israr Awan, Sub Eng, presently working as SDO Ravi Road Sub Division (OPS) was transferred & posted as SOO Leakage Detection Cell in his own pay & scale with immediate effect and till further orders. Umair Raza, Sub Eng, presently working as SDO lchra Sub Division (OPS) was transferred and posted as SDO Industrial Area Sub Division on his own pay & scale vice Qamar-uI-Hussnain Naz with immediate effect. Adeel Ahmad, Sub Eng presently working in lchra Sub Division was transferred & posted as SDO lchra Sub Division in his own pay & scale vice Umair Raza with immediate effect and till further offers. Naif Khalid, Sub Eng presently working in Islampura Sub Division was transferred and posted as SDO Mozang Sub Division in his own pay & scale with immediate effect and till further orders.