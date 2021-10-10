Covid causes steep rise in depression, anxiety: study

PARIS: Cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic, especially among women and young adults, a major study showed on Saturday.
In the first worldwide estimate of the mental health impact of Covid-19, researchers estimated that 2020 saw an additional 52 million people suffer from major depressive disorder, and an additional 76 million cases of anxiety.
These represent a 28- and 26-percent increase in the two disorders respectively, according to the study, published in The Lancet medical journal.
Friday’s study showed that the hardest-hit countries were saddled with the greatest mental health burden, with a strong link between high Covid-19 case levels, restrictions on movement, and elevated rates of depression and anxiety.
