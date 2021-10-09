86 cases of dengue fever in ICT

Islamabad: Eighty-six cases of dengue fever have been reported in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, their majority in Alipur, Tarlai, Ghauri Town, Tarnol, Koral and sector I-10.

A meeting to review the outbreak and response was held in the Ministry of National Health Services here Friday with Additional Secretary of Health in the chair. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad apprised the participants that the District Administration is actively monitoring prevention activities throughout Islamabad.

“Our teams are engaged in case response by ensuring indoor residual spraying and fumigation in affected areas. An additional 1,000 staff members will be added to the field staff for a more effective response. The new staff shall be trained on an emergency basis to conduct preventive activities. Moreover, public service messages shall be launched through cable networks for raising awareness on how to prevent the spread of dengue,” the Additional DC said.

It was apprised that ELISA testing facility is now available in PIMS and Poly Clinic for conducting free dengue tests of the public. All public sector hospitals have ensured that sufficient beds are available for treatment of Dengue patients. The Additional Secretary directed all stakeholders to ensure provision of best possible services to patients in Islamabad.